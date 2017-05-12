Russian Army's Most Combat-Ready Formations to Be Designated 'Shock Troops'

In a recent article for Krasnaya Zvezda ('Red Star'), the official newspaper of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Buvaltsev wrote that in addition to the designation, the new shock units will receive their own distinctive heraldic sign.

According to the officer, 78 units, subunits and formations are currently being considered for the 'shock unit' title. Buvaltsev added that the title may be given to forces including motorized rifle troops, tank units, marines, airborne, air assault and other units and subunits.

Later this month, the selected units will undergo checks from a Defense Ministry commission, after which a final decision on whether or not to confer the 'shock unit' designation will be made.