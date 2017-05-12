Indian Navy to Hold Advanced Exercises From Malacca Straits to South China Sea

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba would also be attending the events ashore.

"Four Indian Naval Ships — Sahyadri, Shivalik, Jyoti and Kamorta — and an Indian Navy Long Range Maritime Patrol and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft P-8I would exercise with the RSN and RSAF as part of SIMBEX-17," the Indian Navy said.

Apart from senior defense officials, Indian defense companies including shipbuilders Mazagon Dock Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Goa Shipyard are participating in the IMDEX-17. Indian companies are expected to aggressively market its equipment such as naval vessels and missiles like Akash and BrahMos at the event.

#ActEastPolicy #EFOSD2017 Flagship of EF INS Sahyadri entering Singapore harbour with FOCEF & Amb HE Jawed Ashraf onboard @JawedAshraf5 pic.twitter.com/W5nubLNA6r — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 12, 2017

​The indigenous INS Sahyadri is a multi-role stealth frigate while INS Kamorta is an anti-submarine warfare corvette. This year would be the 24th edition of the annual maritime bilateral exercise between India and Singapore.

Welcome to Singapore, Guardians of our seas. The outstanding men of Indian Navy onboard INS Sahyadri. @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/H763jYBKLH — India in Singapore (@IndiainSingapor) May 12, 2017

​Indian naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region. In addition, as part of the Indian Government's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ Surveillance, Search and Rescue, and other capacity-building and capability enhancement activities.