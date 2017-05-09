Russia Showcases New Arctic Tor and Pantsir Systems at Military Parade in Moscow

Both vehicles are mounted on Vityaz articulated tracked vehicles, which proved to be highly successful in getting the systems over Arctic-style hummocky ground during trials. The vehicles have also proven to be capable of climbing near-vertical slopes and crossing water obstacles without losing much speed.
The Pantsir-SA system was first commissioned with the Russian army in late 2016. It uses a Pantsir-S1 weapon station and is adapted to functioning at temperatures below —50 degrees Celsius (-45 Fahrenheit). The station is equipped with a multi-channel system for capturing and tracking targets, quick-firing cannons and modern anti-aircraft missiles, which allows the weapon to assure the destruction of any air targets within a radius of 20 kilometers.
The Russian army's Land Forces Commander-in-Chief Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov earlier said the new anti-aircraft systems were capable of fulfilling the tasks of ensuring Russia's security in the difficult climatic conditions of the Arctic, with complete absence of roads and remoteness from the bases.
