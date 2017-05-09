Register
12:40 GMT +309 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Tor-M2DT at the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

    Russia Showcases New Arctic Tor and Pantsir Systems at Military Parade in Moscow

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (32)
    0 91380

    The Russian armed forces showcased newly developed Arctic military equipment, including Tor-M2DT short-range air defense missile systems and Pantsir-SA surface-to-air missile system, at the Red Square parade marking the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Great Patriotic War being held in Moscow on Tuesday.

    Final rehearsal of military parade marking 72nd anniversary of victory in Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    2017 Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The newly developed Tor-M2DT and Pantsir-SA, both designed to operate in the Arctic, could be spotted by their light gray color scheme in their first appearance to the wider public.

    Both vehicles are mounted on Vityaz articulated tracked vehicles, which proved to be highly successful in getting the systems over Arctic-style hummocky ground during trials. The vehicles have also proven to be capable of climbing near-vertical slopes and crossing water obstacles without losing much speed.

    Rocket launch by the Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile system during an exercise (air defense conference) of the Air Defense soldiers. Ashuluk firing ground, Astrakhan region
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks
    The Tor-M2DT system was developed using the Tor-M2 missile launcher station specially for Russia's Arctic military group, and is able to defend airspace from enemy air attacks within a radius of at least 15 kilometers (9 miles). It has already been deployed on the Franz Josef Land archipelago on Russia's extreme northern latitudes.

    The Pantsir-SA system was first commissioned with the Russian army in late 2016. It uses a Pantsir-S1 weapon station and is adapted to functioning at temperatures below —50 degrees Celsius (-45 Fahrenheit). The station is equipped with a multi-channel system for capturing and tracking targets, quick-firing cannons and modern anti-aircraft missiles, which allows the weapon to assure the destruction of any air targets within a radius of 20 kilometers.

    BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, A Tor-M2 air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle and a Pantsir-SA air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klementiev
    BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, A Tor-M2 air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle and a Pantsir-SA air defense systems based on the chassis of the DT-30 all-terrain tracked vehicle during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

    The Russian army's Land Forces Commander-in-Chief Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov earlier said the new anti-aircraft systems were capable of fulfilling the tasks of ensuring Russia's security in the difficult climatic conditions of the Arctic, with complete absence of roads and remoteness from the bases.

    Topic:
    2017 WWII Victory Day Celebrations (32)

    Related:

    Russian Pantsir Systems 'the Most Efficient Means' to Beat US-Made Tomahawks
    Without Pantsir, Buk and Tor, S-400s Alone Not Enough to Cover Syria's Skies
    S-400, Pantsir Air Defense Systems Protect Russian Air Group in Syria 24/7
    Brazil's Potential Purchase of Pantsir-S1 Systems Clogged by Finance Trouble
    Tags:
    Tor-M2DT, Pantsir missile system, 2017 Moscow Victory Day Parade, Russia, Arctic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Female Face of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Female Faces of WWII: Soviet Pilots, Snipers and Partisans
    Global Port Authority
    Global Port Authority
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok