We Like to Move It: Russia's Krasnodar Sub en Route to Join Black Sea Fleet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's advanced diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar is moving from the Baltic Sea to join the ranks of the country's Black Sea Fleet, the fleet's press service said in a Saturday statement.

"The advanced big diesel submarine Krasnodar of the Black Sea Fleet is moving from the Baltic [Sea Fleet] to the Black Sea Fleet," the statement said.

The statement added that the submarine escorted by a tug was expected to arrive at the destination point in June.

Krasnodar is a Varshavyanka-class (Project 636.3) submarine that has been constructed in St. Petersburg at the Admiralty Shipyards for the needs of the Black Sea Fleet.