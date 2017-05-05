Register
22:13 GMT +305 May 2017
    Admiral Essen frigate conducts mechanical run tests

    Russia's Newest Frigate Armed With Kalibrs Beefs Up Mediterranean Battle Group

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    127911

    The Admiral Essen, an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate armed with Kalilbr missiles, has entered the Mediterranean Sea to join the Russian Navy's Mediterranean task force mission, Navy spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachyov confirmed Friday.

    "Today, the Black Sea Fleet's newest Frigate – the Admiral Essen, which is making an inter-fleet passage from the Baltic to the Black Sea Fleet, has passed through the Strait of Gibraltar and arrived in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea," Trukhachyov said. "The warship has joined the Navy's permanent task force in the distant operational area," the officer added.

    A Russian Navy ship launches a Kalibr cruise missile at the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist groupfrom the Mediterranean Sea. File photo
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Missile Power: Armed With Kalibrs the Russian Navy Will Become Twice as Strong
    Along with the Admiral Essen, commissioned into the Black Sea Fleet last June, the Russian Mediterranean task force also presently includes the Admiral Grigorovich, the lead ship of the Admiral Grigorovich-class of frigates, Russia's newest. 

    The 4,000 ton ships, manned by 200 sailors and officers, are equipped with advanced sensor, radar and electronic warfare systems. Their armament includes the UKSK vertical launch system, capable of launching Kalibr and Oniks land attack and anti-ship cruise missiles. The ships are also fitted with Shtil-1 naval missile launchers, a naval variant of the Buk SAM system, eight Igla-1E infrared SAM launchers, an RBU-6000 anti-sub rocket launcher, two 533mm torpedo tubes, and a complement of close-in weapons. The frigates carry the trusty Ka-27PL naval helicopter.

    Admiral Grigorovich Frigate
    © Photo: Yantar Baltic Shipbuilding plant press service
    Russia's Admiral Grigorovich Frigate Dodges and Destroys Naval Mine in Med
    Admiral Essen is the second Admiral Grigorovich-class ship to be commissioned by the Russian Navy. The Black Sea Fleet is awaiting four more Admiral Grigorovich-class frigates, to be delivered over the next few years. The ships are designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare, as well as air defense missions, and are capable of operating both independently and as part of convoys or naval task forces.

    Last week, the Admiral Grigorovich held firing drills, working out an algorithm for single-ship combat against enemy surface ships, and detecting a mock naval mine, dodging and destroying it by naval artillery fire.

