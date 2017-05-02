US P-8A Poseidon Aircraft Arrives in Iceland for Anti-Submarine Warfare Drills

© Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev Russian Eastern Military District Held Over 650 Anti-Terror Drills in Winter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Navy describes the P-8A as the latest multi-mission aircraft with long range maritime patrol capability, and a replacement for the P-3C Orion.

"P-8A Poseidon aircraft attached to VP16, arrives in Keflavik, Iceland, for anti-submarine warfare training," the Twitter post stated.

VP-16 refers to an active patrol squadron, nicknamed the War Eagles, according to the US Navy website.