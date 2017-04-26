Information Space Turns Into New Battleground - Russian General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The information space has become a new theater of military operations as more than 120 countries are developing information weapons, the Russian General Staff said Wednesday.

"The information space has become a new theater of military operations as the armies of practically all countries in the world have set up structures intended for action in the information sphere. It is a common knowledge that more than 120 countries are developing information weapons," deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Maj. Gen. Igor Dylevsky, said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

According to Dylevsky, information technologies are more frequently used for aggressive purposes and could destabilize the situation in any country, even in the most developed one.

"Information technologies could even ignite a military conflict between sovereign states," the general added.