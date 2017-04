© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Russian Navy Plans to Receive Up to 40 New Minesweepers Before 2030-2050

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Navy has all the resources to control the situation in every part of the global ocean, Navy Commander Adm. Vladimir Korolev told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Saturday.

"The Navy has everything to control the situation in any region of the global ocean," Korolev said, answering a question whether the Russian Navy was monitoring the maneuvers of the US Navy.

The statement was made amid the escalation of the situation on the Korean Peninsula. Earlier this month, US officials announced that an aircraft carrier strike group was sent to the peninsula after a number of missile launches and nuclear tests carried out by North Korea.