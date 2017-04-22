Canadian Jets Intercepted Russian Tu-95MS Bombers Near Alaska

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that two Russian Tu-95MS bombers were escorted by US F-22 fighters near Alaska.

The Russian military aircraft were monitored by the Canadian jets on Thursday, although the Russian jets have never entered the airspace of the United Sates or Canada acting "professionally and safely," NORAD’s spokeswoman Maj. Jennifer Stadnyk said, as quoted by the CTV broadcaster.

The incident became the first time since December of 2014 when the Canadian jets had to track Russian military planes, the broadcaster added.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia’s military jets regularly carry out patrol flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic region, Atlantic Ocean, Black Sea and Pacific Ocean, with flights being performed in strict accordance with the international rules of using the air space over the neutral waters without violation of borders of other states.