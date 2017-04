MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow's air defense units have been put on high alert as part of of combat readiness drills, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Within the framework of the final inspection during the winter training period, air defense units of the Aerospace Forces stationed in the Moscow Region have been put on high alert…S-300, S-400 and Pantsir-S air defense systems are taking part in the drills," the ministry said in a statement.