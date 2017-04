WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada has signed a technical agreement to become part of the NATO enhanced forward presence and lead a battlegroup in Latvia , the Canadian Armed Forces said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Canada will lead a robust multinational NATO battlegroup in Latvia, becoming one of four Framework Nations, as part of the Alliance’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Central and Eastern Europe," the release stated.

The release noted that the technical arrangement outlines the rules, conditions, establishment and operation of the eFP battlegroup.

It will be the largest sustained military presence in NATO territory since the early 1990s, the release added.