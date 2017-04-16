Russia's Newest Hypersonic Missile to 'Weaken' US Navy's Global Role

In March 2016, the Russian Defense Industry began tests of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, designed to be carried by advanced and modernized warships and submarines, including those of the Husky-class.

Then, it was reported that the missile was expected to reach speeds of Mach 5-6. The missile is expected to have a flying range of 300-400 km.

Production of the missile is expected to be launched in 2017. The Admiral Nakhimov and the Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered missile cruisers will be the first to receive the new weapons.

According to Konstantin Sivkov, when the new missile enters service with the Russian Navy it will weaken the positions of the United States naval force.

"The role of the US Navy in the maritime battlefield will be weakened in favor of Russian ships that are expected to receive the new missile," Sivkov said in an interview the NSN radio broadcaster.

The expert underscored that the Tsirkon is capable of breaching missile-defense systems designed to hit non-maneuvering ballistic targets.

"The missile is almost ready to hit serial production. De facto, it is the world’s first hypersonic weapon of an operative-tactical range," Sivkov pointed out.

