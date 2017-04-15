Register
12:41 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nepalese former Maoist combatant parade. (File)

    Nepal, China To Hold First-Ever Joint Military Drills

    © AFP 2017/ PRAKASH MATHEMA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 23 0 0

    Nepal will hold its first-ever military exercise with China on Sunday. While the military drills with China don't go against the terms of the 1950 India-Nepal treaty of peace and friendship, it is bound to raise suspicion in New Delhi.

    In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo, Lt. Jennifer Sandifer, a 27-year old fighter pilot from Austin, Texas, walks towards F/A-18E Super Hornet jet before launching from the deck of the U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier towards targets in Iraq and Syria
    © AP Photo/ Petr David Josek
    Eisenhower Strike Group Conducting Drills for Readiness
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The 10-day-long joint military exercise has been named ‘Sagarmatha Friendship-2017'. "In a bid to give continuity of joint military training and exercises with neighboring countries and friendly nations; and in the context of terrorism that is posing a serious threat to global peace and its possible challenges to global security, we are holding a first ever joint military exercise with China under the banner of ‘Sagarmatha Friendhsip-2017'," said a statement from the Nepal Army.

    Relations between Nepal's northern and southern neighbors have plunged to new lows with Beijing strongly opposing the visit of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to a Buddhist monastery in India's north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. China contests the territory and has often shown in its maps as its own.

    China recently turned down a Russian proposal to hold a trilateral meeting at the level of defense ministers with India in Moscow.

    "Nepal's upcoming exercise with China is certainly unconventional and alarming as China's definition of terrorism covers Tibetan agitators," S.D. Muni, a distinguished fellow at the New Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies and Analyses, said to The Hindu.

    If India views growing Chinese overtures to regional capitals in south Asia with suspicion, Beijing has been critical of New Delhi's pre-eminent role.

    "It is India that has been treating South Asia and the Indian Ocean as its backyard with a hard-line manner," an article in the Chinese state-run Global Times said, referring to critical reports in the Indian media about Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan's visit to Sri Lanka and Nepal.

    Related:

    Three US Soldiers Get Poisoned During Military Drills in Latvia – Ministry
    Iran, Oman to Hold Maritime Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman
    Ukraine's Live-Fire Buk Missile System Drills to Involve NATO Troops - Military
    Tags:
    drills, China, Nepal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok