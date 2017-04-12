Russia's Nuclear Triad Capacity Grows With 60% of Advanced Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The combat capabilities of Russia's nuclear triad have increased with the 60 percent of modern weapons in operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The combat power of the nuclear triad has increased, it is now equipped with advanced weapons at 60 percent," Shoigu said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He stressed that 99 percent of Strategic Missile Forces launchers are on combat alert, 96 percent of which are "in constant readiness for immediate launch"