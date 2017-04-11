Russia Delivered Weaponry to 52 Countries in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia signed 18 international agreements in the area of military-technical cooperation in 2016, Russian arms and military equipment were delivered to 52 countries around the world, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said on Tuesday.

"In 2016, 18 international treaties in the field of military-technical cooperation were signed, and deliveries of Russian military products were carried out to 52 countries, while the number of our military-technical cooperation partners exceeds a hundred states," FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev said in a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Despite the difficult international situation, Russia confidently ranks second among the five largest suppliers of weaponry [in the world]," Shugaev added.

Russia signed arms export contracts worth more than $9 billion in 2016, according to Dmitry Shugaev.

"In 2016, the Russian military-technical cooperation bodies signed contracts worth over $9 billion," FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev said in a speech at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Shugaev added that in the structure of Russian exports of military products to the regions of the world in 2016 Asia occupied the first place with 53 percent of the total annual volume, while Africa held the second place with 42 percent, followed by North and South America with 3 percent and Europe with 2 percent.