Russia Has Intel on Upcoming Chemical Weapons Provocations in Syrian Regions

"We have information from various sources that such provocations — and I cannot call them anything else — are being prepared in other regions of Syria, including in the southern suburbs of Damascus, where they intend to plant some substance and blame the official Syrian authorities for its use," Putin told a briefing.
Russian President Putin announced that Russia will officially turn to the UN in the Hague for an investigation of the chemical weapons' use in Idlib.
"All incidents reminiscent of the chemical attacks that took place in Idlib must be thoroughly investigated," Putin said.
On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which resulted in the death of over 80 people.
Following Putin's presser, Russian General Staff released a statement announcing that it has information of militants bringing poisonous substances to areas of Khan Shaykhun, West of Aleppo and Eastern Guta in Syria.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The trick of the new world order is about to collapse, they don't care about human life.......they care about the us dollar ! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why say ANYTHING? Instead grab them and show them to the world!! Force them to talk and get all links. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mr Putin, please carry out your duty to protect Syria from the global arrogance. Syria is being defended with air defences that don't work when NATO and Zionist entity attack it. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete US Stimulating Chemical Terror In Syria Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I have been unsettled by comments from members of Russian political establishment in the past few days who are letting U.S know they won't retaliate to further illegal aggression on Syria. Putin must make these politicians resign as this is paramount to surrender.
The recent US airstrikes in Syria provide a great incentive for the jihadi's to amplify their false flag chemical terror against the Syrian population because they count on new US airstrikes against falsely blamed Assad government.
