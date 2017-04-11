Russia to Unveil Improved Iskander-M Missile System After 2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostec state corporation plans to unveil an upgraded Iskander-M mobile missile system after 2020, Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told reporters Tuesday.

"In accordance with the adopted 'Vooruzheniye' [Armament] cluster strategy, we intend to improve tactical missile systems in the next 10 years. The upgraded version of Iskander-M will be presented after 2020," Chemezov said.

The corporation's board adopted the armament strategy last Wednesday, April 5, envisioning annual 17-percent profit increases into 2025 through the development of new products.