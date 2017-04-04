Russia to Continue Deploying Iskander Missiles in Kaliningrad and Other Areas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia will continue to deploy missile units anywhere on its territory, including in the Kaliningrad Region, as part of the plan to maintain combat readiness of its armed forces, the Foreign Ministry said.

"As to the deployment of Iskander mobile missile systems in the Kaliningrad region, we would like to reiterate that Russia has never tried to conceal the fact that such military activities are taking place," the ministry said in a commentary to an interview by NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller with Russia's Kommersant newspaper.

"Missile units have been redeployed and will be redeployed as part of the armed forces' combat readiness plan, including in the Kaliningrad Region. It all happens on the Russian territory, it does not violate any international agreements or treaties," the ministry stressed.