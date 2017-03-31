UK SoD Announces $112Mln Contract for F-35 Combat Jet Maintenance

© AFP 2017/ CLAUS FISKER / SCANPIX DENMARK UK Defense Secretary Urges NATO States to Increase Defense Spending

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Defense Secretary Michael Fallon on Friday announced a 90 million pound ($112 million) contract for UK-based BAE Systems to support the upkeep of F-35 fighter jets.

"Today I am announcing a 90 million contract for BAE Systems to support the upkeep of these fifth generation fighters, sustain hundreds of highly skilled jobs, and keeping that great partnership flying high," Fallon said speaking at a press conference after meeting with US Defence Secretary James Mattis.

He added, that "at the end of this year we will own 14 F-35 aircraft."

Earlier in the day, BAE Systems announced that UK Royal Navy pilots will train to fly F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Aircraft from the new aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth next year on a newly designed simulator.

In November, the United Kingdom was chosen by the F-35 Program Office to be a global repair hub for the aircraft, providing maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for the aircraft and components.