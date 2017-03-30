UAE Shows Interest in Procurement of 1st Russian Unmanned Helicopter

KUMERTA (Sputnik) — The Ka-226 lightweight multirole helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.6 metric tons and is capable of transferring a payload of up to one ton. The helicopter could be used for passenger and cargo missions, medical evacuations and intensive care, and search and rescue operations.

"Our Arab colleagues have an interest in Ka-226 and Ansat. We are working on it, we hold dialogue and consider different options," Boginsky told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Anton Denisov Ka-226 May Serve as Base for 1st Russian Unmanned Helicopter

According to Boginsky, the UAE has set "clear goals" before the company, namely, its intent modernize the machines in accordance with its requirements in 1.5 years.

The Russian manufacturer is also interested in producing large quantities of aircraft which are modernized in accordance with customers' requirements, Boginsky added.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as used for surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuation.