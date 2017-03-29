Armenia Looks to Buy Russian Arms to Counter Azeri Military Potential

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — In February, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia is Moscow’s and Yerevan’s business, but Baku is taking it into account.

"We are interested in military equipment that could balance Azerbaijan's growing [military] arsenals and prevent the use of a number of weapons systems deployed on combat duty in Azerbaijan," Sargsyan told reporters.

The Erebuni base was formed in 1995 and the MiG-29 Fulcrum multirole fighters were deployed there in 1998, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. In July 2001, the units at Erebuni were incorporated into an air division of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri, Armenia.

Russia has reinforced its military base in Armenia with attack and transport helicopters, the Defense Ministry said earlier.