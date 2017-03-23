Breach of Moscow-Kiev Ties 'Destroyed Ukraine's Defense Industry Enterprises'

© AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Russia Continues to Buy Ukrainian Helicopter Engines – Rostec CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree prohibiting military and technical cooperation with Russia amid the deterioration of relations between Kiev and Moscow.

"[Cooperation breach] destroyed plants in Ukraine, left thousands of engineers jobless," Kozhin told Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

He added that Russia was not happy about rupture of military-technical cooperation with Ukraine and had called on the Ukrainian side to think twice before taking radical decisions.

Import substitution in Russia's economy has been a key policy since mid-2014, after the West as well as Kiev imposed several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.