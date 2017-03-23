Russian Defense Industry Almost Independent From Ukrainian Military Supplies

© AFP 2017/ VANDERLEI ALMEIDA Russia Continues to Buy Ukrainian Helicopter Engines – Rostec CEO

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Import substitution in Russia's economy has been a key policy since mid-2014, after the West as well as Kiev imposed several rounds of sanctions against Moscow over its alleged involvement in the Ukraine conflict. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

"Almost," Kozhin said when asked whether the Russian defense industry was almost freed of dependence on supplies from Ukraine.

In 2015, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree prohibiting military and technical cooperation with Russia amid the deterioration of relations between Kiev and Moscow.