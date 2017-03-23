Raining Fire: Russian Artillery Stages Large-Scale War Games (VIDEO)

"The drills were held at the Totsk training range near Orenburg as part of an annual artillery training of the Central Military District. They involved over 1,000 servicemen and over 300 units of military hardware," the military said.

In particular, the exercise involved Grad and Uragan multiple missile launchers as well as Msta-S and Msta-B howitzers.

During the drills, artillery units delivered multiple strikes against moving motorcades, command posts and ammo storage facilities of a simulated enemy.

Target coordination was provided via drones.

