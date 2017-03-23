Register
14:02 GMT +323 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Mikoyan MiG-29 jet fighter aircraft

    Russia, Malaysia Discussing Future Utilization of MiG-29N Combat Aircraft

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4620

    Russia and Malaysia are currently discussing the future use of MiG-29N fighter jets by the Malaysian military, which were supplied by Moscow, but the sides have not reached a final decision, Mikhail Petukhov, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik on Thursday.

    LANGKAWI (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) told Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak that Moscow was ready to provide full repair and modernization upgrades of Malaysia's MiG-29N jets to the latest generation of MiG-29SM jets.

    "Currently our partners have not made a final decision on the future utilization of previously supplied MiG-29N jets," Petukhov said at the Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) 2017.

    Petukhov is the head of the Russian delegation at LIMA-2017, that kicked off in Malaysia on Monday.

    MiG-29 SMT aircraft at the rehearsal of the aerial part of the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia to 'Save' Serbia's Air Force
    Kuala Lumpur currently has 18 MiG-29N fighter jets, supplied by Moscow in 1994.

    The MiG-29SM is a multirole combat aircraft carrying high-precision weapons capable of destroying air and surface targets. The series is considered to be one of the best jet fighters of the fourth generation of aircraft.

    The Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition takes place annually on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi. LIMA is the largest of such exhibitions in the Asia Pacific region. This year the exhibition is set to run from March 21 to 25, with Russia presenting fighter jets, submarines and amphibious aircraft.

    Related:

    Serbian Defense Ministry to Receive Six MiG-29 Jets From Russia by May
    Serbia to Get 8 MiG-29 Fighters, 2 Buk Missile Systems From Belarus
    Russia to Set Up MiG-29 Fighter Jet After-Sales Service Center in India in 2017
    Russia Hopes for New MiG-29 Fighter Jets' Supplies to Columbia, Peru – Official
    Tags:
    MiG-29, Malaysia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World Water Day: Earth’s Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    World Water Day: Earth's Most Beautiful Waterfalls
    You made it a question
    You Made It a Question
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok