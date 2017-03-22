Russia's Military Exports Volume in 2016 Exceeded $15 Billion - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that Russia's military-technical cooperation exports portfolio remained at $50 billion, Russian military products were in steady demand and were supplied to 52 countries.

"As of the end of last year, Russia confidently holds the second place in the world in terms of military exports. Last year they exceeded $15 billion. I will recall that the figure stood at $14.5 billion in 2015," Putin said at a meeting of the military-technical cooperation commission.