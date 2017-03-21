US Navy Announces Upgrade to Tomahawk Cruise Missile Control Systems on Ships

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — As a result, the new interface streamlines workflow and minimizes the potential for human error, US Navy Weapons Control System co-leader Paul Rotsch explained in the release.

"Multiple systems can now be accessed from a single workstation and other systems were condensed," the release stated.

The improved hardware and software, combined, also increase the speed of engagement planning, Rotsch also noted.

The hardware improvements that were released to the fleet earlier this year are now being incorporated on ships and nuclear powered cruise missile submarines, the release added.