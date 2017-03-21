US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Car Bomb Facilities Near Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Raqqa strikes also engaged eight Daesh tactical units and destroyed two supply routes.

"Near Ar Raqqah, 19 strikes engaged eight ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed four petroleum oil lubricant equipment pieces, three barges, three fighting positions, three ISIS headquarters, two VBIED facilities, two VBIEDs, a VBIED factory, a tunnel, a vehicle, a weapons storage facility, and a command and control node; and damaged two supply routes." the release stated on Tuesday.

Three additional strikes near Abu Kamal destroyed three well heads and a pump jack.

In Iraq, the coalition conducts six strikes consisting of 53 engagements. One strike near Al Qaim engaged an Daesh tactical unit and destroyed a vehicle while another near Tal Afar destroyed a building.

Four strikes near Mosul engaged tactical units and sniper teams, destroyed fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, VBIEDs, an anti-air artillery system, heavy machine gun and supply cache and damaged supply routes, fighting positions and mortar teams.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.