Register
23:51 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard, bottom, and USS Boxer, second from top, are underway with the Republic of Korea Navy Dokdo Amphibious Ready Group in the East Sea during exercise Ssang Yong 2016, March 8, 2016

    US Navy Worried About Fewer Warships Patrolling Global Waters in 2018

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Darien J. Bjornda
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    243940

    If the US Navy does not get the larger budget it has advocated for, a smaller and under-maintained carrier fleet would result in a "carrier gap" that would limit the US’ presence "around the world."

    "We have not developed those specifics, but we will relay those to Congress in a classified document later to say what are the impacts," Vice Admiral Joe Mulloy, deputy chief of operations at the US Navy, told Congress.

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster

    Mulloy’s comments echoed those of his colleague, Vice Chief of naval operations Bill Moran. "Dire consequences" would ensue should the current budget sequestration and continuing resolution (CR), both of which reduce military spending, remain in place, Moran told the Senate in February. 

    In making his plea for a boosted budget, Moran made an emotional appeal by introducing the prospect that America’s youth attending one of the service academies, all of which are elite academic institutions made more attractive by the fact that there is no tuition to attend and students actually get paid for entering service. "I’m about to go to the Naval Academy to welcome the newest selectees for naval aviation. I would hate to tell them that they are not going to be able to train to be pilots for a while if we go to a year-long CR," Moran said. 

    Sputnik previously reported that the Navy maintains nine carrier wings in addition to nine "amphibious assault" carriers, while a tenth carrier wing, the USS Ford, is planned to enter active duty later this spring. 

    B-2 Stealth Bomber.
    © Photo: Northrop Grumman
    US Nuclear-Capable B-2 Bombers Get New Flight Management Processors

    Moran said that continued budget restrictions could create "more risk at home," adding that two Navy air wings could be decommissioned while two others would have their resources stripped down to bare-bones operating capacity. During Mulloy’s testimony, the navy leader said three air wings would enter bare bones capacity. He also added that 14 ships would have delayed availability. 

    By the end of April, Congress must authorize the FY2017 defense appropriations bill to avert a possible extension of the CR that would maintain current military spending limits, DoDBuzz reported. 

    Mulloy argued before Congress that more "predictability" in future defense budgets would help the naval service spend tax dollars more wisely and frugally. 

    Mulloy claimed that the Navy had a mere three weeks to trim billions from the Department of the Navy, the Navy itself, and about $2 billion from operational readiness. Conducting such cuts "in a matter of weeks" forces senior admirals into making "some very hard choices," Mulloy said. 

    Related:

    US Should Grow Air Force, Ensure B-21 Bomber Program - Acting Secretary
    ‘Fundsucker,’ ‘Budget Overrun’: Rejected Name Ideas for US’ New B-21 Bomber
    ‘B-21 Raider’: Future Air Force Stealth Bomber Gets New Name
    Why the US Air Force Won't Say How Much the New B-21 Bomber Will Cost
    US Air Force Selects Finalists for Name of New B-21 Strategic Bomber
    Tags:
    B-21, US Naval Academy, Congress, US Navy, Joe Mulloy, Bill Moran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      and now for the next round of wailing and gnashing of teeth and renting the hair jackets apart. It just goes on and on and on .... Just imagine what it will be like once they start losing ships...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok