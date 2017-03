© Sputnik/ Vladimir Chuchadeev Russian Engineer Troops to Participate in Joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 Drills

MINSK (Sputnik) — The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises dubbed Zapad 2017 (West 2017) are scheduled to be held on September 14-20, Belarusian Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov said Monday.

"It is planned that the Zapad-2017 exercise will be held from September 14 to September 20," Ravkov said as quoted by the BelTA news service.

He noted that the drills would involve around 3,000 Russian troops, 280 pieces of hardware and up to 25 Russian aircraft.

Zapad 2017 would activate seven ranges and stretch from the Kola Peninsula in Russia's far northwest to Belarus, Ravkov added.