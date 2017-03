MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that the last year's earnings of the Rostec are expected to total $22 billion.

"Revenues grew significantly. The records will be ready in March-April, but I can say today that it is about 1.3 trillion [rubles]," Chemezov said.

"The sanctions did not have a fundamental impact on the export of Russian arms. Exports this year will be more than $13 billion. There will be no jolts up or down," Chemezov told Rossiya-24.