Russian Aerospace Forces to Receive Three An-148 Passenger Aircraft in 2017

VORONEZH (Russia), (Sputnik) — Russia's Aerospace Forces will receive three Antonov An-148 passenger aircraft until the end of the year, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov said Friday.

"Speaking about An-148 planes,… we expect to receive three aircraft this year," Borisov said, while visiting the PJSC Voronezh Aircraft Manufacturing Company.

He added that there was a contract on the delivery of 15 An-148 planes and the Aerospace Forces had already received 10 of them.

An-148 was designed in the 1990s and its first flight was carried out in 2004. The aircraft developed by Ukraine's Antonov company is produced both in Ukraine and in Russia's city of Voronezh. The jets could be used for transportation of both passengers and cargoes, according to Antonov's website.