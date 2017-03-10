Russia's Next Armament Program to Feature Armata Tanks, S-500 Missile Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's 2018-2025 state arms procurement program includes supplying next-generation S-500 missile defense systems, Sukhoi PAK FA fifth-generation fighter aircraft and tanks based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform, a Defense Ministry source told Sputnik on Friday.

"The state armaments program should include the production of iconic systems such as the S-500 surface-to-air missile system, the fifth-generation fighter aircraft Sukhoi PAK FA, the MiG-35 [fighter jet], the Armata platform and others," the source said.

The 2018-2025 State Armaments Program, part of Russia's defense policy, is expected to be unveiled by mid-2017. The 10-year program should have been adopted in 2015, but this was delayed due to economic turbulence that hit the country the year before.

The program is updated every five years. The current one runs until 2020 and was adopted in 2010. The program envisages massive military hardware upgrades, with the aim of 70-percent rearmament by 2020.