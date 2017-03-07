Thai Deputy Prime Minister Says Country in Talks on Submarine Purchase

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The official added that the country's parliament had approved the purchase of one submarine, but did not specify which country could sell the submarine to Bangkok, The Nation news website reported.

© AFP 2017/ DONG-A ILBO South Korea Participates in Military Exercise in Thailand

In June 2015, media reported that Thailand was going to buy three Chinese-made submarines for the Royal Thai Navy at a cost of $355 million each.

In July 2014, the Royal Thai Navy inaugurated a state-of-the-art submarine squadron headquarters and training center for this squadron, even though the navy has had no submarines in its fleet since 1951.

The squadron's facilities, which include a German submarine simulator, were established at an existing naval base in Sattahip, east of Bangkok in the Gulf of Thailand.