Russian Aviation Company to Deliver 12 Ka-52s Within State Orders in 2017

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Progress Arsenyev is a Russian Helicopters holding division.

"Today at Progress we are looking how the enterprise is ready to implement plans to supply the Defense Ministry with 12 Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, especially since the company received an export order this year," Borisov told reporters.

He outlined the progress for the Ka-52's naval modification, the Ka-52K Katran.

"We discussed the problems with the Ka-52K Katran helicopter. We have completed all preliminary tests of this shipborne helicopter and we need to determine the ships on which it will be based," Borisov said.