Russian Aviation Company to Deliver 12 Ka-52s Within State Orders in 2017

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Progress Arsenyev is a Russian Helicopters holding division.
"Today at Progress we are looking how the enterprise is ready to implement plans to supply the Defense Ministry with 12 Ka-52 Alligator helicopters, especially since the company received an export order this year," Borisov told reporters.
He outlined the progress for the Ka-52's naval modification, the Ka-52K Katran.
"We discussed the problems with the Ka-52K Katran helicopter. We have completed all preliminary tests of this shipborne helicopter and we need to determine the ships on which it will be based," Borisov said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)