Russia to Showcase Brand New Military Robots at ARMY-2017 Forum in August

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ministry, last year the Vikhr robotic system and the Morskaya ten autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle attracted most attention of the forum’s visitors.

Representatives of various administration bodies and military branches noted the unique characteristics of the systems.

“The advanced development of the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Research and Testing Robotics Center will be demonstrated,” the statement read.

The Russian Defense Ministry is holding the ARMY-2017 forum on August 22-27, 2017.

The event will be carried out for the third time and is expected to attract representatives of large Russian and foreign defense industry companies, leading research and development institutes as well as project and design offices.