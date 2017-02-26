Iranian Navy Begins Active Phase of Major Drills in Indian Ocean

© AFP 2016/ SEPAH NEWS Iran Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Rockets During Military Drills

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Tasnim news agency, during the drills, known as Velayat 95, missile tests, intelligence operations, deployment of submarines and rescue operations would be conducted, involving a range of naval equipment including submarines and helicopters manufactured in Iran.

The area of the drills reportedly covers 2 million square kilometers (over 770,000 square miles).

Velayat 95 drills are the last in a series of military exercises, which were announced in June 2016 by the Iranian Navy.