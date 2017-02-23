Register
23 February 2017
    Indian navy ships

    Indian Navy Inks Deal for 31 Hi-Tech Surface Surveillance Radars

    © AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
    Military & Intelligence
    131400

    Based on the latest solid-state technology, the radar is also suited for coastal surveillance applications. The SSR will be capable of providing target designation data to surface to surface missiles.

    India Navy's battleship INS Betwa (File)
    © AFP 2016/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Indian Navy Saves Its Massively Damaged Guided Missile Frigate Betwa
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In what could be the beginning of the Indian private sector's involvement in the production of hi-tech sensors, the Indian Navy has signed a contract with Nova Integrated Systems (NISL), a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) to execute the surface surveillance radar (SSR) project. Sources told Sputnik that a total of 31 SSRs and one training simulator will be purchased under a contract whose tender was floated in 2013. Last year in the bidding process, Nova had emerged as the low bidder that had quoted five times lower than the highest bidder. The Mahindra Defense System had quoted $173 million for the project.

    Nova will install and commission the radar systems on Indian Navy vessels. The Navy will use this radar in all-round sector search, detection and automatic tracking, as well as coordinate determination and motion parameters of surface targets. The SSR will also be used to detect and track small surface targets up to a distance of 12km in all weather conditions.

    "Procurement of SSR is part of Indian Navy's plan to modernize its fleets. It would also be installed on the ships under construction and is in line with the government's 'Make in India' initiative," India's Defense Ministry official said.

    The Project is the first procurement by the MoD under the 'Buy and Make (Indian)' category of the Defense Procurement Procedure (DPP). The company will domestically manufacture the radars in collaboration with Danish defense equipment manufacturer company Terma, which has agreed to transfer technology to Nova.

    "We see this contract between the MoD, Government of India and Nova Integrated Systems as a very important milestone for Terma, as we strongly support the 'Make in India' initiative. We are happy to participate in this initiative that will further strengthen our well-established collaboration between the two companies," Jens Maale, president and chief executive officer, Terma A/S said.

    Bids were sent to Mahindra Defense System partnered with Israeli firm Elta and Broadcast Engineering Consultants in partnership of Russian Rosoboronexport as well. The Indian government owned Bharat Electronics Ltd and DRDO had also attempted to win the contract. But, only Nova, Mahindra and Tata Power SED with Spanish Indra were selected for trials.  

