Russian Army to Put Into Service Soratnik Combat Robots in 2017

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Soratnik was first unveiled at live fire Land Force drills outside Moscow last December.

"What we presented at the Army [2016 forum] was still an experimental model. We are now actively working with the Defense Ministry, finalizing the system and expecting to receive the first serial machine this year," Krivoruchko said at the IDEX-2017 arms fair in the UAE.

Soratnik is a tracked armored vehicle fitted with a computerized control system, as well as detection and surveillance equipment, and can carry a variety of weapon mounts. Furthermore, the vehicle can operate in conjunction with other unmanned vehicles, including UAVs.