Fifth S-400 Air Defense Regiment Enters Combat Duty Near Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's fifth air defense regiment equipped with the S-400 Triumf missile system has entered combat duty in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The crews of Moscow Region's Aerospace Forces air defense missile regiment, armed with a new regimental S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system, were put on air defense combat duty in Moscow and Russia's central industrial region on February 21," the ministry said.

The Aerospace Forces are expected to adopt four more S-400 systems, the ministry added.

S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system that has a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.