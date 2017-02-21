Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in Bulgaria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess Bulgaria's armed forces military site. The group will make a one-day visit to the 24th air base, located in Krumovo, on February 21,2017," Ryzhkov said.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspection's goal is to confirm whether any military activity is being carried out in the area or not, and to establish its scale.

The official explained that Russian inspectors would visit the air forces' headquarter, as well as attend briefings of commanders of the Bulgarian military base.

The Vienna Document, adopted in 2011, aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.