09:46 GMT +319 February 2017
    Russian Military Equipment Testing Launches in Arctic - Defense Ministry

    Russian Military Equipment Testing Launches in Arctic - Defense Ministry

    Testing of new models of Russian military equipment has begun in the Arctic, Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov said on Sunday.

    Russia's Far East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He noted that in the next few weeks specialists were to navigate a route in Russia's north from the village of Tiksi to Kotelny Island, using new snow and swamp-going vehicles, and then back across the ice cover of the Laptev Sea, by straits between the islands and the coastal area.

    "Today, experts of the Main Armored Vehicle Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry and representatives of the industry began to research and test new and promising models of weapons and military and special equipment in the Arctic," Bulgakov said.

    Bulgakov added that the equipment and the personnel of the expedition had been provided with everything necessary, and "the personnel are dressed in modern Arctic uniform, and provided with Arctic fuel and necessary food supplies."

    According to the deputy minister, during the march, some new technical solutions for the military vehicles will be evaluated, allowing, at low temperatures, to maintain autonomy and readiness of the models to carry out necessary tasks.

    A range of military vehicles, including snowmobiles, two-unit transport vehicles, special vehicles on low pressure tires on the basis of all-terrain vehicles TREKOL, which had been finalized by department requirements, and upgraded two-tier DT-10PM and DT-30PM transporters, will undergo tests.

    In 2013, Russia announced a strategy to increase its presence in the Arctic and to boost the region's development by 2020. In December 2014, Russia unveiled a revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic.

