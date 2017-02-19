Russian Military Equipment Testing Launches in Arctic - Defense Ministry

"Today, experts of the Main Armored Vehicle Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry and representatives of the industry began to research and test new and promising models of weapons and military and special equipment in the Arctic," Bulgakov said.
Bulgakov added that the equipment and the personnel of the expedition had been provided with everything necessary, and "the personnel are dressed in modern Arctic uniform, and provided with Arctic fuel and necessary food supplies."
A range of military vehicles, including snowmobiles, two-unit transport vehicles, special vehicles on low pressure tires on the basis of all-terrain vehicles TREKOL, which had been finalized by department requirements, and upgraded two-tier DT-10PM and DT-30PM transporters, will undergo tests.
In 2013, Russia announced a strategy to increase its presence in the Arctic and to boost the region's development by 2020. In December 2014, Russia unveiled a revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)