Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria Showed Ability to Resist Any Aggressor

MAGAS (Ingushetia) (Sputnik) — Yevkurov stressed that the operation in Syria was a success of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"[Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov] have managed to demonstrate to the whole world, and to our people in the first place, that the country's armed forces are able to conduct large-scale military operations as well as local wars, and engage in such situations as in Syria," Yevkurov said.

The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging for nearly six years. Russia launched its anti-terrorist operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.