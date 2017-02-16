STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – He pointed out that the contacts had been initiated by Sweden.

"Some time ago the Swedish armed forces resumed military contacts at the level of military attaches of our countries. The reason for that is that we see a need for dialogue with Russia in order to achieve operative goals," Tengroth told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The military contacts between Russia and Sweden were suspended in 2014 when relations between Russia and western countries including Sweden deteriorated following escalation of crisis in Ukraine and Crimean reunification with Russia.