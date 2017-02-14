Russian Helicopters Holding to Supply About 220 Helicopters to Customers in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters holding company is expected to supply about 220 helicopters to its customers this year, the company’s CEO Andrey Boginsky told Sputnik Tuesday.

“Yes, this is our plan. We have a plan to manufacture four Mi-171A2 helicopters this year and, accordingly, to certify them for sales … We also have plans on Mi-38 [helicopters],” Boginsky said when asked to confirm the intention to deliver 220 helicopters this year.

According to the Russian Helicopters company’s website, it is working to create an after-sales service strategy for foreign customers, a pilot project of which is currently being implemented in India. A “single-window system” implies long-term agreements as well as services within the whole helicopter life circle.