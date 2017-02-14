First Deliveries of Ka-226 Helicopters to India Could Start This Year

BENGALURU (Sputnik) — The first deliveries of Ka-226 helicopters to India are likely to start over the course of the year, the Rostec state corporation's director for international cooperation and regional policy said Tuesday at the Aero India-2017 international aerospace exhibition.

"If everything goes well, the first deliveries will start over the course of the year," Victor Kladov said.

The joint venture agreement on Ka-226T helicopters was signed by Russia and India in October 2016. According to it, 200 helicopters are to be supplied to India within nine years, with 60 vehicles to be manufactured in Russia, and the other 140 in India. The agreement also stipulates maintenance, operation, repair and technical assistance of the helicopters.

Aero India-2017 aerospace exhibition is taking place from February 14 to 18 at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in the Indian city of Bengaluru. Russian companies are to present 400 military products at the exhibition that is expected to be attended by over 750 companies from India and around the world.