Russia Showcases 300 Pieces of Military Hardware at Aero India Expo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport is showcasing about 300 pieces of Russian military hardware at Aero India, an international aerospace exhibition, held in India's Bengaluru on February 14-18, Rosoboronexport said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

"About 300 pieces of Russian modern military products proposed to foreign customers from Asian-Pacific region has been showcased at Aero India 2017," the press release reads.

Su-30MKI multirole fighter aircraft, Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, Be-200 multirole amphibious aircraft, Ka-226T light multirole helicopter are among the most promising presented pieces for foreign customers, according to Rosoboronexport.

Foreign customers are also expected to show interest in such weapons systems as S-400 Triumf air defense system, Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile systems

A number of the showcased weapons systems were used during the Russian anti-terrorist operations in Syria and proved themselves as very accurate and reliable systems, the press release added.