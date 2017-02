BENGALURU (India), (Sputnik) — Russia has extended India's license to manufacture T-90S third-generation tanks and is ready for more orders, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Vladimir Drozhzhov told Sputnik

"Russia has agreed to extend the validity of the license for the production of the tanks, and we are ready to satisfy our Indian partners' request on increasing the production or the supply of T-90S tanks," Drozhzhov said Tuesday.

India’s Defense Acquisition Council had cleared a proposal in December to acquire 464 T-90s for $2.1 billion amid a delay in the development of domestically-manufactured main battle tanks.