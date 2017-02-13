Russian Navy Enters Active Phase of Int'l Drills in Arabian Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Navy's anti-submarine ship Severomorsk entered the active phase of the international AMAN-2017 drills in the Arabian Sea, which will include joint training and operations aimed to ensure security of trade routes, the press service of the Russian Northern Fleet said Monday.

"Combat ships and service ships of nine countries are participating in the active phase. Navy sailors are practicing joint training, search operations and anti-pirating operations aimed at protecting international trade routes," Andrei Luzik, the acting head of the fleet's press office, told reporters.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev Pakistan Looking Forward to More Bilateral Military Exercises With Russia

Severomorsk, which represents Russia at the drills, is an Udaloy I class anti-submarine destroyer that was part of Russia's naval group which took part in counterterrorism operations in Syria

The AMAN-17 is the fifth Multinational Exercise of AMAN series, held in Pakistan since 2007. The navies of 37 countries are participating in AMAN-17, including Australia, China, Indonesia, Turkey, Russia, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, the Unites States and Japan. The drills are being held on February 10-14 in the Arabian Sea off Karachi, Pakistan.