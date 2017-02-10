Entire UK Attack Submarine Fleet Non-Operational, Cannot Protect Borders

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All seven nuclear submarines are currently out of operation, the Sun reported, citing a source in the Royal Navy.

UK Ministry of Defense UK Gov't to Invest $1.7Bln in New Nuclear Submarines' Construction

Five submarines, including HMS Triumph, Torbay, Artful, Talent and Trenchant, are under repair after breaking down while HMS Ambush is being fixed after crashing into a merchant ship in the Gibraltar area in July 2016.

According to the media outlet, HMS Astute is the only submarine at sea but it is still being tested. As it will be ready to perform the tasks in weeks, the British Navy is not capable of defending the borders now.

Astute-class submarines, costing 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) each, are said to be the most powerful submarines in the Royal Navy, designed for targeting enemy warships.

Another type of submarines equipped with ballistic missiles, called Vanguard, is operational, but there are only four of them at the Navy’s disposal. It is believed to be the first time in decades the United Kingdom has had no attack submarines ready.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly has not been informed of the situation.